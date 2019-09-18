WATCH: Broadway’s Norbert Leo Butz Answers Our Questions and Sings From His New Album in ‘Elevator Pitch’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   WATCH: Broadway’s Norbert Leo Butz Answers Our Questions and Sings From His New Album in ‘Elevator Pitch’
By Roberto Araujo
Sep 18, 2019
 
The Tony Award winner answers as many questions as he can in the (long) elevator ride from green room to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below—plus an exclusive performance.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below—the ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile.

How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our new series “Elevator Pitch.”

Butz’s new album, The Long Haul, was released earlier this year. Watch the video above for an exclusive performance of "Hotel Bride."

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!