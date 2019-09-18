WATCH: Broadway’s Norbert Leo Butz Answers Our Questions and Sings From His New Album in ‘Elevator Pitch’

The Tony Award winner answers as many questions as he can in the (long) elevator ride from green room to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below—plus an exclusive performance.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below—the ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile. How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our new series “Elevator Pitch.” Butz’s new album, The Long Haul, was released earlier this year. Watch the video above for an exclusive performance of "Hotel Bride."