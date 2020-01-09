Watch Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba, and More in the Official Trailer for FX’s Mrs. America

Recounting the women’s liberation movement, and those women who countered it, the new series stars a slew of Broadway alums.

Cate Blanchett leads the cast of what is sure to be one of the buzziest new streaming series of 2020, FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America. Oscar winner and Tony Award nominee Blanchett (The Present) stars as Phyllis Schlafly, the face of the female opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment and the women’s liberation movement of the 1970s. Watch the official trailer, which dropped January 9, above.

The cast also includes John Slattery as Schlafly’s husband Fred; Rose Byrne (who currently gears up with her partner Bobby Cannavale for Medea at BAM) as Gloria Steinem; Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, Coram Boy, Godspell) as Shirley Chisholm—the first black woman elected to Congress; Elizabeth Banks as activist Jill Ruckelshaus; seven-time Emmy winner Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show, The Big Love) as The Feminine Mystique author Betty Friedan; Tony nominee Margo Martindale (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Congresswoman Bella Abzug; Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (Collected Stories, The Glass Menagerie) as Alice; and James Marsden as Congressman Phil Crane.

Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney) will also appear in two episodes as Chisholm's husband Conrad, and Miriam Shor (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will guest star as well.

Mrs. America follows these women of the era, the culture war over the ratification of the ERA, and the rise of the Moral Majority in American politics. The nine-episode series will premiere April 15 on Hulu.

The series is penned by creator Davhi Waller (Desperate Housewives).