Watch Cats Star Jason Derulo Show Off How to Be a Jellicle

The R&B singer stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss the preparation for playing Rum Tum Tugger in the upcoming movie.

Upcoming Cats star Jason Derulo showed off some feline moves while visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show November 12. “We’re not regulars cats, we’re like cat people,” the R&B singer says in the video above, before jumping on all fours to move around like a Jellicle.

Derulo, who plays Rum Tum Tugger, also spoke to Clarkson and Nicole Byer about the "Cat School" experience. The pre-filming training has already gotten a lot of press—having been previewed by the singer himself earlier this year and Idris Elba, who plays Macavity, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert .

Cats is due in theatres December 20, with Derulo and Elba joining Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, James Corden, and Ian McKellen. The adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, directed by Tom Hooper, uses what he calls Digital Fur Technology to transform the actors into cats on screen.

READ: What We Know About the Cats Movie So Far