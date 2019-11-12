Watch Cats Star Jason Derulo Show Off How to Be a Jellicle

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Cats Star Jason Derulo Show Off How to Be a Jellicle
By Dan Meyer
Nov 12, 2019
 
The R&B singer stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss the preparation for playing Rum Tum Tugger in the upcoming movie.

Upcoming Cats star Jason Derulo showed off some feline moves while visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show November 12. “We’re not regulars cats, we’re like cat people,” the R&B singer says in the video above, before jumping on all fours to move around like a Jellicle.

Derulo, who plays Rum Tum Tugger, also spoke to Clarkson and Nicole Byer about the "Cat School" experience. The pre-filming training has already gotten a lot of press—having been previewed by the singer himself earlier this year and Idris Elba, who plays Macavity, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Cats is due in theatres December 20, with Derulo and Elba joining Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, James Corden, and Ian McKellen. The adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, directed by Tom Hooper, uses what he calls Digital Fur Technology to transform the actors into cats on screen.

READ: What We Know About the Cats Movie So Far

Check Out the Cast of the Cats Movie

Check Out the Cast of the Cats Movie

10 PHOTOS
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Francesca Hayward_Victoria.jpg
Francesca Hayward as Victoria
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Bustopher Jones_James Cordon.jpg
James Corden as Bustopher Jones
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Ian McKellan_Gus.jpg
Ian McKellan as Gus the Theatre Cat
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Rebel Wilson_Jennyanydots.jpg
Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Taylor Swift_Bombalurina.jpg
Taylor Swift as Bombalurina
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Laurie Davidson_Mr Mistoffelees.jpg
Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Jason Derulo_Rum Tum Tugger.jpg
Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Macavity_Idris Elba.jpg
Idris Elba as Macavity
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Old Deuteronomy_Judi Dench.jpg
Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Jennifer Hudson_Grizabella.jpg
Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!