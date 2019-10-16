Watch Christina Bianco Sing ‘People’ Before Starring in Paris Bow of Funny Girl

The stage favorite will take on the role of Fanny Brice in the Théâtre Marigny production beginning November 7.

After garnering millions of views impersonating the likes of Barbra Streisand, Christina Bianco will sing out—in her own voice—as Fanny Brice. The theatre and cabaret favorite headlines the upcoming Paris production of Funny Girl, with performances beginning November 7 at Théâtre Marigny.

Take a look above as Bianco performs Jule Styne and Bob Merrill’s beloved ballad “People,” accompanied by music director James McKeon.

The production, directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear, is scheduled to run through January 5, 2020.

The cast also includes Ashley Day (An American in Paris) as Nick Arnstein and Rachel Stanley (White Christmas) as Mrs. Brice, with Mark Inscoe, Ashley Knight, Shirley Jameson, Jessica Buckby, and Isabel Canning.

