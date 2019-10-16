Watch Christina Bianco Sing ‘People’ Before Starring in Paris Bow of Funny Girl

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Christina Bianco Sing ‘People’ Before Starring in Paris Bow of Funny Girl
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 16, 2019
 
The stage favorite will take on the role of Fanny Brice in the Théâtre Marigny production beginning November 7.

After garnering millions of views impersonating the likes of Barbra Streisand, Christina Bianco will sing out—in her own voice—as Fanny Brice. The theatre and cabaret favorite headlines the upcoming Paris production of Funny Girl, with performances beginning November 7 at Théâtre Marigny.

Take a look above as Bianco performs Jule Styne and Bob Merrill’s beloved ballad “People,” accompanied by music director James McKeon.

The production, directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear, is scheduled to run through January 5, 2020.

READ: Jean-Luc Choplin on Bringing Funny Girl—and Christina Bianco—to Paris

The cast also includes Ashley Day (An American in Paris) as Nick Arnstein and Rachel Stanley (White Christmas) as Mrs. Brice, with Mark Inscoe, Ashley Knight, Shirley Jameson, Jessica Buckby, and Isabel Canning.

Look Back at Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl on Broadway

Look Back at Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl on Broadway

The show officially opened March 26, 1964, at the Winter Garden Theatre.

29 PHOTOS
Streisand and Sydney Chaplin during rehearsals
Barbra Streisand and Sydney Chaplin during rehearsals Henry Grossman
<i>Funny Girl</i> Broadway poster art
Funny Girl Broadway poster art
Streisand and Sydney Chaplin, January 1964 Playbill, Shubert Theatre, Boston
Barbra Streisand and Sydney Chaplin, January 1964 Playbill, Shubert Theatre, Boston
In rehearsal: Sydney Chaplin, Streisand, Bob Merrill and Jule Styne
In rehearsal: Sydney Chaplin, Barbra Streisand, Bob Merrill, and Jule Styne
Streisand's Playbill bio
Barbra Streisand's Playbill bio
"I'm The Greatest Star"
"I'm The Greatest Star" Henry Grossman
"Cornet Man"
"Cornet Man" Henry Grossman
"Cornet Man"
"Cornet Man" Henry Grossman
"Cornet Man"
"Cornet Man" Henry Grossman
"Henry Street"
"Henry Street" Henry Grossman
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!