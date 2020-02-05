Watch Clips From New Andrew Lloyd Webber Retrospective Revue Unmasked

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Clips From New Andrew Lloyd Webber Retrospective Revue Unmasked
By Ryan McPhee
Feb 05, 2020
Buy Tickets to Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
 
The musical tribute makes its world premiere at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse.

Unmasked, the musical revue celebrating the life and work of musical theatre titan Andrew Lloyd Webber, began performances January 30 at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey. Before the world premiere officially opens February 9, take a look at clips in the montage below.

The video features selections from such Lloyd Webber musicals as Sunset Boulevard, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

The cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock) directs and choreographs, with Michael Patrick Walker (Avenue Q) serving as music director. The musical, which shares the title of Lloyd Webber's recent memoir, was co-written and devised by Richard Curtis.

Performances are currently scheduled through March 1.

Production Photos: Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse

Production Photos: Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse

12 PHOTOS
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, and Amy Justman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Andrew Kober and Company Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Mauricio Martinez Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Dave Schoonover, Marta Bagratuni, and Angel Lozada Jerry Dalia
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Mamie Parris and Dave Schoonover Jerry Dalia
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Nicholas Edwards Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Alyssa Giannetti and Bronson Norris Murphy Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Dave Schoonover, Mamie Parris, and Angel Lozada Mattthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Alex Finke, Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, Amy Justman, and Alyssa Giannetti Jerry Dalia
Unmasked_Paper Mill Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Rema Webb Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!