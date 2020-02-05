Watch Clips From New Andrew Lloyd Webber Retrospective Revue Unmasked

The musical tribute makes its world premiere at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse.

Unmasked, the musical revue celebrating the life and work of musical theatre titan Andrew Lloyd Webber, began performances January 30 at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey. Before the world premiere officially opens February 9, take a look at clips in the montage below.

The video features selections from such Lloyd Webber musicals as Sunset Boulevard, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

The cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock) directs and choreographs, with Michael Patrick Walker (Avenue Q) serving as music director. The musical, which shares the title of Lloyd Webber's recent memoir, was co-written and devised by Richard Curtis.

Performances are currently scheduled through March 1.

