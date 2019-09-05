Watch Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Perform a Duet From Waitress

The pair, who appear in the Sara Bareilles musical on Broadway until September 15, sing "I Love You Like a Table."

Social media stars Colleen Ballinger (of Miranda Sings fame) and Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots) have given fans a behind-the-scenes preview of their turn in the Sara Bareilles musical Waitress.

The pair currently play Dawn and Ogie, respectively, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre until September 15. In a new video posted to Ballinger’s YouTube channel, the duo sing "I Love You Like a Table."

The video shows Ballinger and Hall in costume during intermission, performing an acoustic version of the song backstage. The performance is followed by six minutes of bloopers, as the pair attempt to record the song.

"We tried to film this for an hour and a half and just kept laughing and messing around," Ballinger tells her 8.9 million subscribers. Check it out above.