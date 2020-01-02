Watch Complete Celebrating Sondheim, Hosted By Bernadette Peters and Starring Katrina Lenk

Lonny Price directed the concert, which aired December 31 on PBS.

Three-time Tony recipient and famed Stephen Sondheim interpreter Bernadette Peters, most recently on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, hosted Celebrating Sondheim December 31 at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Tony winner Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, the upcoming revival of Sondheim's Company) performed in the evening directed by Lonny Price; Alexander Gemignani conducted the New York Philharmonic. Watch the complete Live From Lincoln Center broadcast below.

Lenk sang “Losing My Mind” and “Could I Leave You?” from Follies. The program also featured selections and suites from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Follies, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Stage and screen star Peters starred in the original productions of the Sondheim musicals Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods as well as revivals of his Follies, A Little Night Music, and Gypsy. She appeared in the New York Philharmonic’s Sondheim: The Birthday Concert in 2010.

The New York Philharmonic’s list of Sondheim performances includes Follies in Concert (1985), the aforementioned Sondheim: The Birthday Concert, and the staged productions of Company (2011) and Sweeney Todd (2000 and 2014).

