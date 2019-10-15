Watch Dancing With the Stars’ Daniella Karagach Dance to ’Into the Unknown’ From Frozen 2, Sung by Idina Menzel

The performance was part of Disney Night on the long-running ABC dance competition.

On the October 14 broadcast of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, Daniella Karagach performed to “Into the Unknown,” a new song from the upcoming Disney film Frozen 2. Karagach danced the role of Elsa to the new Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez song, recorded by Tony winner Idina Menzel. Watch the performance above. Disney Night on the long-running dance competition also featured country singer Lauren Alaina and pro Gleb Savchenko Alaina dancing a samba to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid. Watch that performance below. Frozen 2, which reunites the cast of Disney’s 2013 box office hit—Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, plus Evan Rachel Wood—will be released November 22. The film’s album, featuring seven new songs by husband-and-wife songwriting team Lopez and Anderson-Lopez, will be available November 15. Production Photos: Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars Production Photos: Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars 19 PHOTOS