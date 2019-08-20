Watch Derren Brown: Secret Broadway Marquee Go Up

Watch Derren Brown: Secret Broadway Marquee Go Up
By Dan Meyer
Aug 20, 2019
The Off-Broadway hit begins performances at the Cort Theatre September 6.

Another show for the 2019–2020 Broadway season is preparing to begin previews—the marquee for Derren Brown: Secret is now up at Cort Theatre. Performances begin September 6 ahead of a September 15 opening.

Brown makes his Broadway debut in this show that blends mind control, suggestion, showmanship, and illusion. Secret had a sold-out, extended world premiere Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in 2017.

The show is written and performed by two-time Olivier Award winner Brown, with co-writing and direction by Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor.

Watch the marquee go up in the video above.

