Watch Disney Theatrical's Thomas Schumacher Teach Kelly Ripa How to Use The Lion King's Simba Puppet

The producer and author appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about all things Disney on Broadway and the new edition of his book.

Disney Theatricals President Thomas Schumacher headed to Live with Kelly and Ryan December 16 to talk about all things Disney on Broadway and the re-release of his book, How Does the Show Goes On?.

Offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what goes on in every aspect of a Broadway show, the tome introduces theatre fans to the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theatre world. Using detailed explanations, drawings, and fun facts, the book takes readers on a journey through the St. James Theatre, where Frozen currently resides on Broadway. Starting at the front of the house, theatre-goers meet the box office staff and ushers before moving backstage, where the dressers and backstage doorman awaits.

The newly updated third edition of Schumacher's book released November 6 to coincide with the launch of the first national tour of Frozen.

The book is available at the Playbill Store and wherever books are sold.