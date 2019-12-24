Watch Ethan Slater’s Acoustic Cover of ’Simple Sponge’

Video   Watch Ethan Slater’s Acoustic Cover of ’Simple Sponge’
By Olivia Clement
Dec 24, 2019
 
The Tony nominee puts his own twist on the song that “means the world” to him.
Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater Marc J. Franklin

Tony nominee Ethan Slater has shared an acoustic cover of "(Just A) Simple Sponge" from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical on his Instagram in celebration of the holidays. The Tony nominee, who played the affable titular sponge on Broadway—and recently in the Nickelodeon broadcast—lovingly re-named the song "(Not A) Simple Sponge."

Watch Slater perform the cover, and read his holiday message below.

Nickelodeon's December 7 simulcast of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! reunited much of the original Broadway company, including Slater, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous (who joined the Broadway cast six months into the run) as Sandy Cheeks.

READ: How Did The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! Fare in the Ratings?

SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical ran at Broadway's Palace Theatre November 6, 2017–September 16, 2018. The musical, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, was directed and conceived by Tina Landau with a book by Kyle Jarrow.

