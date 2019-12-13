Watch Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney in New Music Video for Hadestown’s ’All I’ve Ever Known’

Music Video   Watch Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney in New Music Video for Hadestown’s ’All I’ve Ever Known’
By Andrew Gans
Dec 13, 2019
The actors perform a song from Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning score.

Reeve Carney and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, who play Orpheus and Eurydice, respectively, in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown, can be seen in a new music video for “All I've Ever Known.” Watch the duo perform the Anaïs Mitchell tune in the video above.

Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs the Broadway production, currently at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and also starring Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Patrick Page as Hades, and Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone.

The underworld-set folk opera premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, prior to engagements in Canada and at London’s National Theatre. Hadestown opened on Broadway April 17 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The production was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction, and Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for De Shields.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

Close-Up on the World of Hadestown

Close-Up on the World of Hadestown

37 PHOTOS
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
At 5:30, lighting tests are beginning and the band has begun to take their places for a sound check. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
Associate music director Cody Owen Stine leads the band through a sound check. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
Substitute trombonist Natalie Cressman rehearses for her very first performance. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
The set is "opened" to its Underworld configuration. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
Hanging industrial lamps, featured prominently during a few key moments in the show, are lowered and tested. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
These lights will later feature prominently in the number "Wait For Me," a fixture of the production since its NYTW premiere. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
Among many details in Rachel Hauck's barroom-style set is a vintage jukebox in one corner of the stage. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
The double-headed "Evelyn" microphone, which has appeared in each iteration of the show since NYTW, is set by Hermes' prop table. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
Hermes' prop table, which includes coins ("tickets to the Underworld"), a train whistle, and more. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
One of the lanterns carried by the Fates. Marc J. Franklin
