Watch Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney in New Music Video for Hadestown’s ’All I’ve Ever Known’

The actors perform a song from Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning score.

Reeve Carney and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, who play Orpheus and Eurydice, respectively, in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown, can be seen in a new music video for “All I've Ever Known.” Watch the duo perform the Anaïs Mitchell tune in the video above.

Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs the Broadway production, currently at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and also starring Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Patrick Page as Hades, and Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone.

The underworld-set folk opera premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, prior to engagements in Canada and at London’s National Theatre. Hadestown opened on Broadway April 17 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The production was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction, and Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for De Shields.

