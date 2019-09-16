Watch Fleabag’s Andrew Scott in New NT Live Trailer for Present Laughter

The Old Vic production will broadcast live to cinemas November 28.

Check out a new trailer from National Theatre Live for the upcoming broadcast of The Old Vic’s Present Laughter. The revived Noël Coward comedy will play in select movie theatres November 28.

Fleabag and Sherlock actor Andrew Scott stars as Gary Essendine, a temperamental actor experiencing his mid-life crisis. The 1939 comedy follows Gary as he navigates various farcical encounters with the eccentric people who vie for his attention. The cast also features Indira Varma (Games of Thrones), Olivier winner Sophie Thompson (Guys & Dolls), Luke Thallon (The Inheritance), and Suzie Toase (One Man, Two Guvnors).

The production was directed by Matthew Warchus and played London's Old Vic earlier this summer. The play was recently revived on Broadway in 2017 and starred Kevin Kline, who won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Gary.

For screening information and more, visit NTLive.NationalTheatre.org.uk.