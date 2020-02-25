Watch Footage From We're Gonna Die, Starring Janelle McDermoth

Watch Footage From We're Gonna Die, Starring Janelle McDermoth
By Olivia Clement
Feb 25, 2020
 
Young Jean Lee's play-concert, directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, opens at Second Stage Theater February 25.

Second Stage Theater celebrates the official opening of Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die, directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly and starring Janelle McDermoth, February 25. Part play, part concert about dying, the show weaves a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives.

We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar. The show was later seen at LCT3 for a limited run.

The 2ST run began February 4 and is scheduled to run through March 22.

Production Photos: We're Gonna Die at Second Stage Theater

5 PHOTOS
in <i>We&#39;re Gonna Die</i>
Janelle McDermoth in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
in <i>We&#39;re Gonna Die</i>
Kevin Ramessar, Debbie Christine Tjong, Janelle McDermoth, and Freddy Hall in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
Janelle McDermoth in <i>We&#39;re Gonna Die</i>
Janelle McDermoth in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
Debbie Christine Tjong, Marques Walls, Freddy Hall, Janelle McDermoth, Ximone Rose, and Kevin Ramessar in <i>We&#39;re Gonna Die</i>
Debbie Christine Tjong, Marques Walls, Freddy Hall, Janelle McDermoth, Ximone Rose, and Kevin Ramessar in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
Debbie Christine Tjong, Freddy Hall, Ximone Rose, and Janelle McDermoth in <i>We&#39;re Gonna Die</i>
Debbie Christine Tjong, Freddy Hall, Ximone Rose, and Janelle McDermoth in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
