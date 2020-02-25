Watch Footage From We're Gonna Die, Starring Janelle McDermoth

Young Jean Lee's play-concert, directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, opens at Second Stage Theater February 25.

Second Stage Theater celebrates the official opening of Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die, directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly and starring Janelle McDermoth, February 25. Part play, part concert about dying, the show weaves a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives.

We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar. The show was later seen at LCT3 for a limited run.

The 2ST run began February 4 and is scheduled to run through March 22.

