Watch George Salazar Sing From Little Shop of Horrors Ahead of West Coast Bow

The Be More Chill alum will play Seymour in the Pasadena Playhouse production, appearing alongside Pose star Mj Rodriguez and Olivier winner Amber Riley.

Following a Broadway stint in Be More Chill, George Salazar will step out of the bathroom and into the flower shop in another sci-fi musical: Little Shop of Horrors. The actor is set to play Seymour in the Pasadena Playhouse production, which begins performances at the West Coast venue September 17.

In the video above, Salazar sings one of Seymour’s signature tunes: Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman’s “Grow for Me.”

“We are going to be re-imagining a classic in a way that’s going to pay homage and stay true to the intent of the story, but we can shift how we tell the story…and find a way to inspire young people and other people to think bigger,” says Salazar between verses.

The production, directed by Mike Donahue, will also feature Mj Rodriguez (Pose, Off-Broadway’s Rent) as Audrey and Olivier Award winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls, Glee) as Audrey II. Additional casting will be announced later.

Opening night is set for September 25; the engagement is currently scheduled through October 20.

The staging will also feature music direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Will B. Bell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Danae McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein, sound design by Veronika Vorel, puppet design-direction-choreography by Sean Cawelti. Casting is by Telsey + Company; Jill Gold serves as stage manager.