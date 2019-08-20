Watch George Salazar Sing From Little Shop of Horrors Ahead of West Coast Bow

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 20, 2019
The Be More Chill alum will play Seymour in the Pasadena Playhouse production, appearing alongside Pose star Mj Rodriguez and Olivier winner Amber Riley.

Following a Broadway stint in Be More Chill, George Salazar will step out of the bathroom and into the flower shop in another sci-fi musical: Little Shop of Horrors. The actor is set to play Seymour in the Pasadena Playhouse production, which begins performances at the West Coast venue September 17.

In the video above, Salazar sings one of Seymour’s signature tunes: Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman’s “Grow for Me.”

“We are going to be re-imagining a classic in a way that’s going to pay homage and stay true to the intent of the story, but we can shift how we tell the story…and find a way to inspire young people and other people to think bigger,” says Salazar between verses.

The production, directed by Mike Donahue, will also feature Mj Rodriguez (Pose, Off-Broadway’s Rent) as Audrey and Olivier Award winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls, Glee) as Audrey II. Additional casting will be announced later.

Opening night is set for September 25; the engagement is currently scheduled through October 20.

The staging will also feature music direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Will B. Bell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Danae McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein, sound design by Veronika Vorel, puppet design-direction-choreography by Sean Cawelti. Casting is by Telsey + Company; Jill Gold serves as stage manager.

Take a Look at the Letters and Memories in Ellen Greene’s Little Shop of Horrors Scrapbook

The show began a 2,209-performance run at Off-Broadway’s Orpheum Theatre July 27, 1982.

21 PHOTOS
Me and Lee (Wilkof)...he was my fave on the Orpheum Stage with Howard (Ashman) directing the shoot before opening
This is from when we went to LA to perform at the Westwood (which later was named after David Geffen — ps david came to the first day of shooting of the film to wish us luck). That's my sweet sweet Alan and Howie and that's Marty (Marty Robinson who designed the plant — he was my boyfriend at the time) with our pup Snuffy (after Marty's character in Sesame Street) in the second plant — how young.
This is a close-up of Audrey during a photo shoot in London. Looks like I was just ravaged… and had a good time!
Beginning of the ravage…
Audrey Meets the Queen- I was so scared and had practiced my curtsy… but as we were lined up right before we were to meet, I asked aloud if I should cover up, for I had a little jacket. The dress was the stunt double's dress. John Bright of Cosprops (many Oscars) had found and took in within an inch of my life (we knew Audrey dresses were right when I had trouble breathing… I had a slant board on set)... So Julie Andrews chimed in with, "No, give the prince a thrill." So when the Queen got to me she was so white (like she had lived in a closet… but beautiful and with diamonds… very little make-up), so when she queried, "So I hear you came all the way from America," I was so scared all I could say was a quick yes and a curtsy!
We had the most wonderful 40th birthday for Howard at my loft around a 10-foot table. I cooked and baked for days..and at my wedding upstate at Donn's on June 17th, 1990, when my husband Tibor was saying his I dos....to be honest… I was looking at my Howie in his seersucker suit with Bill by his side, knowing I should relish looking at him for I wouldn't have him much longer....he passed the next year. I loved him so.
Howard was about to leave me in London at the Comedy, and he wrote me this note (p.s. Howie was the first to take me to Paris… first thing he did is make me a bubble bath, pour me Champagne and give me my first taste of caviar… it was dreamy!)
My Connie (Constance Grappo) and Lee (Lee Wilkof) in my dressing room at the Comedy - she assisted-directed with Howard — and, of course, Leeland was my Seymour - they met and fell in love during the rehearsal/run of the show!!!!!!!!
