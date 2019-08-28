WATCH: Hercules’ Krysta Rodriguez Talks About Seared, Her Solo Show at Feinstein’s/54 Below, and Sings ‘Part of Your World’ in Her ‘Elevator Pitch’

The Smash and Younger star answers as many questions as she can in her (long) elevator ride from the green room to stage.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below: The ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile. How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited Hercules’ Krysta Rodriguez to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our new series “Elevator Pitch.” Rodriguez will play Meg in the upcoming musical adaptation of the Disney animated film Hercules at the Public’s Delacorte Theater in Central Park starting August 31. She will also make her Feinstein’s/54 Below debut September 11–14 at 7 PM with a new show exploring songs from her stage career, including The Addams Family, Spring Awakening, First Date, In the Heights, A Chorus Line, and Good Vibrations. Purchase tickets here. Rodriguez will also appear in the Off-Broadway premiere of Theresa Rebeck's new restaurant comedy, Seared, after appearing in the play's East Coast premiere at the Williamstown Theater Festival last year.