Music Video   Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo in the Official Music Video of Their ‘Just for a Moment’
By Ruthie Fierberg
Jan 13, 2020
 
The Disney+ stars perform the song they co-wrote for the series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series may have dropped its Season 1 finale January 10, but there's still joy coming out of East High. Series leads Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo dropped the official music video the song they co-wrote for Episode 9, “Just for a Moment.”

The video (above) features their live performance of the original song.

Created by Tim Federle (Broadway’s Tuck Everlasting, Better Nate Than Never series), HSMTMTS follows the “real” students of East High in Salt Lake City, Utah—where the original Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical was filmed—as they stage the school’s first production of High School Musical: The Musical. Bassett and Rodrigo play Ricky and Nini, two high school teens reeling after a break-up and navigating the fact that they still have to play opposite each other in the fall musical.

READ: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo Are the Next Need-to-Know Musical Theatre Stars

The music video was executive produced by Micah Bickham and produced by Maddy Schmidt and Sacha Thompson with direction by Bram VanderMark. It was edited by Ramy Elsokary.

The full album of music from the series (songs from the original movie sung by the new cast as well as original songs from the 10-episode season), is currently streaming and available for purchase on Walt Disney Records.

HSMTMTS has been renewed for a second season on the Disney streaming service.

A Sneak Peek at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+

A Sneak Peek at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+

14 PHOTOS
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, and Julia Lester in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Natalie Cass
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Olivia Rodrigo and Matt Cornett in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Natalie Cass
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Olivia Rodrigo in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+
Matt Cornett in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Matt Cornett in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
Frankie A. Rodriguez in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Frankie A. Rodriguez in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
Dara Reneé and Olivia Rodrigo in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Dara Reneé and Olivia Rodrigo in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Sofia Wylie in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Olivia Rodrigo and Julia Lester in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Frankie A. Rodriguez, Sofia Wylie, and Lauryn Carino in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
