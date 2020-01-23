Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo Perform for Young Fans at Junior Theater Festival

The stars greeted fans at the Atlanta festival for the first time since the launch of the Disney+ series.

Junior Theater Festival 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, united young theatre fans January 17–19 for a weekend theatre extravaganza, but nothing was received quite like the appearance of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo and the show’s creator, Tim Federle.

In addition to participating in a panel about the development and filming of the series, which is currently filming Season 2, Bassett and Rodrigo performed their original song “Just for a Moment” and, from the original High School Musical, “Breaking Free.”

As they sang for a crowd of thousands, Rodrigo says, “I just thought about Josh and I in my apartment in Salt Lake City before any of this ever came out. Just thinking about us writing it and now performing it to all these people who are singing along and they held their flashlights up in the air and that was just surreal. It's the coolest thing ever to know that something we made has made an impact on other people; that's the dream.”

JTF is the largest celebration of musical theatre for young fans, presented by Junior Theater Group and iTheatrics. The weekend includes workshops for students and teachers, a competition for productions of Broadway Jr. musicals, a sneak peek at upcoming Broadway Jr. titles, and more.

Watch clips from the JTF visit, their performance, and more in the video above.

