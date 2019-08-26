Watch High School Theatre Alum Reunite in New Musical Series Encore!

Film & TV News
By Dan Meyer
Aug 26, 2019
 
The Disney+ series hosted by Kristen Bell follows a new reunion each episode as former castmates try to recreate the magic from their high school production.

The trailer for Disney+ new series Encore! shows high school alums returning to the stage as they try to recapture the magic from their musical theatre heyday.

As the former classmates face friendships left in the past, unresolved romances, intense choreography, and a lack of confidence, can these former high school musical performers pull off the performance of a lifetime?

Hosted by Broadway alum Kristen Bell, each episode will follow a different school as former students return to campus as they put on classic musicals like Beauty and the Beast, Annie, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Sound of Music.

The series launches November 12 on the new streaming service after the series first premiered in 2017 with a group of alumni remounting a production of Into the Woods.

Watch the trailer for Encore! above. And watch the trailer for Disney Plus’ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series here.

First Look at Kristen Bell on New ABC Series Encore

First Look at Kristen Bell on New ABC Series Encore

Former class mates reunite to perform their high school musical one more time on the new series.

21 PHOTOS
Cast
Cast ABC/Matt Petit
Cast
Kristen Bell and cast ABC/Matt Petit
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell ABC/Matt Petit
Kristen Bell and cast
Kristen Bell and cast ABC/Matt Petit
Cast
Cast ABC/Matt Petit
Cast
Cast ABC/Matt Petit
Cast
Cast ABC/Matt Petit
Cast
Cast ABC/Matt Petit
Kristen Bell and cast
Kristen Bell and cast ABC/Matt Petit
Kristen Bell and cast
Kristen Bell and cast ABC/Matt Petit
