Watch High School Theatre Alum Reunite in New Musical Series Encore!

The Disney+ series hosted by Kristen Bell follows a new reunion each episode as former castmates try to recreate the magic from their high school production.

The trailer for Disney+ new series Encore! shows high school alums returning to the stage as they try to recapture the magic from their musical theatre heyday.

As the former classmates face friendships left in the past, unresolved romances, intense choreography, and a lack of confidence, can these former high school musical performers pull off the performance of a lifetime?

Hosted by Broadway alum Kristen Bell, each episode will follow a different school as former students return to campus as they put on classic musicals like Beauty and the Beast, Annie, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Sound of Music.

The series launches November 12 on the new streaming service after the series first premiered in 2017 with a group of alumni remounting a production of Into the Woods.

Watch the trailer for Encore! above. And watch the trailer for Disney Plus’ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series here.

