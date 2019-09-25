Watch Highlights From Billy Elliott at Goodspeed Musicals

The Tony-winning musical from Elton John and Lee Hall plays the Connecticut venue through November 24.

Check out highlights above from Billy Elliott, currently running through November 24 at Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, Connecticut.

Based on the 2000 film, the musical features a book and lyrics by Lee Hall with music by Elton John. The Tony-winning Broadway production was originally directed by Stephen Daldry. The story follows young Billy as he grows up wanting to be a dancer in a conservative-minded industrial British town.

The Goodspeed mounting is directed by Gabriel Barre and choreographed by Marc Kimelman. Starring Taven Blanke and Liam Vincent Hutt (rotating in the title role), the staging also features Michelle Aravena as Mrs. Wilkinson, Gabriel Sidney Brown as Tony, Erik Gratton as Mr. Braithwaite, Sean Hayden as Dad, Barbara Marineau as Grandma, Jon Martens as Michael, Erica Parks as Debbie, and Nick Silverio as Older Billy.

The regional production features scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Jennifer Caprio, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz, sound design by Jay Hilton, wig & hair design by Mark Adam Rampmeyer, fight direction by Unkledave's Fight-House, orchestrations by Dan DeLange, casting by Paul Hardt of Stewart/Whitley, and music direction by Michael O'Flaherty.

Rounding out the cast are ensemble members and dancers Margot Anderson-Song, Amy Button, Billy Cohen, Richard Costa, Julia Louise Hosack, Connor McRory, Simon Pearl, Rachel Rhodes-Devey, William Russell, Tess Santarsiero, Nick Silverio, Byron St. Cyr, Jesse Swimm, Camiel Warren-Taylor, Gerard Lanzerotti, and Samantha Littleford.