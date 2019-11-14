Watch Highlights From City Center’s Evita

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera stars Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco as Eva Perón.

The New York City Center gala presentation of Evita, with Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco splitting the titular role, began performances November 13. The production, directed by Sammi Cannold, runs through November 24 at the midtown venue. Watch highlights in the video above.

Argentinian recording artist Reficco plays Eva ages 15–20, while Pfeiffer plays Eva from 20–33, joined by Jason Gotay as Che.

Completing the cast are Enrique Acevedo (City Center's Zorba) as Perón and Philip Hernández (Les Misérables) as Magaldi, along with ensemble members Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavazos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, Tessa Noelle Frascogna, David Michael Garry, Mariano Loguidice, Robin Masella, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Patricia Phillips, Guillermina Quiroga, Maria Cristina Slye, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

The creative team includes associate director Rebecca Aparicio, music director Kristen Blodgette, and choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby.