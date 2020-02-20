Watch Highlights From City Center’s Mack & Mabel

The Jerry Herman-Michael Stewart musical stars Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha in the respective title roles.

The Encores! presentation of Mack & Mabel opened February 19 at New York City Center. Watch highlights from the production, starring Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha, in the video above.

Joining Sills and Socha are Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) as Lottie Ames, Major Attaway (Aladdin) as Fatty Arbuckle, Tony nominee Michael Berresse (The Cher Show) as William Desmond Taylor, Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) as Frank Wyman, Jordan Gelber (Elf) as Mr. Kessel, Evan Kasprzak (Newsies) as Freddy, Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power) as Andy, Kevin Ligon (Hello, Dolly!) as Eddie, Allen Lewis Rickman (Relatively Speaking) as Mr. Bauman, and Janet Noh as Ella.

Rounding out the company are Alex Julian Aquilino, Matt Bauman, Maria Briggs, Julian R. Decker, Sara Esty, Paige Faure, Haley Fish, Leslie Donna Flesner, Garett Hawe, Leah Horowitz, Matt Moisey, Madison Stratton, Diana Vaden, Jacob Keith Watson, Kristen Beth Williams, Darius Wright, Joy Woods, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The 1974 musical features a score by Jerry Herman (who recently passed away at 88) and a book by Michael Stewart. Josh Rhodes directs and choreographs the Encores! production, which includes Stewart's sister Francine Pascal’s revisions. Music Director Rob Berman conducts the Encores! orchestra.

Sills and Socha are no strangers to Mack & Mabel—and performing it at Encores!—having appeared in the organization’s musical revue Hey, Look Me Over!, in which they headlined scenes from the musical about the star-crossed film director and his muse.

Tony winner Robert Preston created the role of director Sennett in the 1974 biographical musical with Tony winner Bernadette Peters as film star Normand.

Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's Love Life will follow in the new season, with performances running March 18–22. Tony winner Victoria Clark directs the presentation, which has recently tapped Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along...) and Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) to star as Sam and Susan Cooper. JoAnn M. Hunter will choreograph.

Rounding out the season is a more recent title: Thoroughly Modern Millie (May 6–10). Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park takes on the title role as part of a new series in which artists work with shows' authors to explore their work through a contemporary lens. Joining Encores! Resident Director Lear deBessonet and creative consultant Lauren Yee on the team is Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown.

