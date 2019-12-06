Watch Highlights From David Sedaris’ Santaland Diaries in Chicago

Steven Strafford stars in the Joe Mantello-adapted stage production at the Goodman Theatre.

Check out highlights above from David Sedaris’ Santaland Diaries at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, with Steven Strafford playing a disgruntled department store elf during the holiday season.

The solo show is a longstanding holiday favorite for adults with a book adapted by Tony winner Joe Mantello from Sedaris’ essay of the same name. This production, directed by Steve Scott, began performances November 29 and is scheduled to run through December 29.

Santaland Diaries follows a down-on-his-luck actor as he tells the story of the time he took a job as a Macy’s elf. Despite resigning himself to his fate, his bitter and sarcastic personality begins to shine through, causing distress for shoppers all over the store. Once a Santa arrives, though, a change of heart might be close at hand.

The production features set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Rachel Lambert, lighting design by Mike Durst, sound design by Christopher Kriz, and casting by Adem Belcuore. Kaitlin Kitzmiller serves as production stage manager.