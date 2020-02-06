Watch Highlights From New Musical Emojiland, Starring Ann Harada, George Abud, Lesli Margherita, Lucas Steele, and More

The new musical comedy opened Off-Broadway January 19 at The Duke.

A video montage from the new musical Emojiland, which officially opened Off-Broadway January 19 at The Duke on 42nd Street, can be viewed above. Written by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein, the musical comedy follows a community of emoji archetypes who take one another at face value (think: a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn’t want a prince, and a skull dying for deletion).

Emojiland, which began previews January 9, stars Max Crumm as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, Dwelvan David as Guardsman, Heather Makalani as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore as Woman Dancing, Jordan Fife Hunt as Man Dancing, Lucas Steele as Skull, George Abud as Nerd Face, Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes, Felicia Boswell and Natalie Weiss as the loving couple Police Officer and Construction Worker, Ann Harada as Pile of Poo, Lesli Margherita as Princess, and Josh Lamon as Prince.

Shelby Acosta and Karl Skyler Urban have joined the cast as understudies, along with Geena Quintos, who has joined the company as a swing.

Directed by Thomas Caruso with choreography by Kenny Ingram, Emojiland is scheduled to play through March 19.

The production also features musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions with casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) produce.

