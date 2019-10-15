Watch Highlights From New Pop Musical & Juliet in the West End

The musical sequel to Romeo & Juliet, featuring songs such as "Baby One More Time," begins performances November 2 at Shaftesbury Theatre.

Following a run at the Manchester Opera House, & Juliet, a new musical that ponders the notion that Juliet’s famous ending was really just her beginning, will start performances at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre November 2 ahead of a November 20 opening night.

In the new musical, Juliet gets over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. The production, featuring a score by Swedish songwriter, record producer, and singer Max Martin, includes well-known pop hits of the last 25 years such as Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody," and The Weekend's "I Can’t Feel My Face."

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: & Juliet in London Production Photos: & Juliet in London 12 PHOTOS

& Juliet stars Hamilton’s Miriam-Teak Lee in the title role along side Cassidy Janson, Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Arun Blair-Mangat, Jordan Luke Gage, Melanie La Barrie, Tim Mahendran, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Kivington, Alex Tranter, and Sophie Usher.

The production features new arrangements by Tony and Grammy-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman. The is directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) with a book by David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), choreography by Jennifer Weber, costume design by Paloma Young, set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

& Juliet is produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele, Jenny Petersson, and Martin Dodd.