Watch Highlights From the Canadian Premiere of Broadway-Bound Girl From the North Country

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 02, 2019
The Canadian production of the musical, which features the songs of Bob Dylan, began performances in Toronto September 28.

Check out the video above for a look at the Canadian premiere of Girl From the North Country, the Bob Dylan jukebox musical that will make its Broadway debut in February. The production began performances September 28 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre for a limited engagement through November 24.

Set in 1934, the show uses the Dylan discography and a book by director Conor McPherson to offer a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse amid the Great Depression.

The musical made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End. It made its U.S. debut at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater last year. A West End return engagement is scheduled to play London's Gielgud Theatre.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Canadian Premiere of Girl From the North Country

Production Photos: Canadian Premiere of Girl From the North Country

17 PHOTOS
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Colin Bates and Donald Sage Mackay Cylla von Tiedemann
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Gloria Obianyo Cylla von Tiedemann
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Colin Bates and Gloria Obianyo Cylla von Tiedemann
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
David Ganly, Steffan Harri and Finbar Lynch Cylla von Tiedemann
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Katie Brayben Cylla von Tiedemann
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Katie Brayben and Shaq Taylor Cylla von Tiedemann
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Girl From the North Country Cylla von Tiedemann
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Katie Brayben Cylla von Tiedemann
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rachel John and the Cast of Girl From the North Country Cylla von Tiedemann
Girl From the North Country_Canada_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Gloria Obianyo Cylla von Tiedemann
