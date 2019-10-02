Watch Highlights From the Canadian Premiere of Broadway-Bound Girl From the North Country

The Canadian production of the musical, which features the songs of Bob Dylan, began performances in Toronto September 28.

Check out the video above for a look at the Canadian premiere of Girl From the North Country, the Bob Dylan jukebox musical that will make its Broadway debut in February. The production began performances September 28 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre for a limited engagement through November 24.

Set in 1934, the show uses the Dylan discography and a book by director Conor McPherson to offer a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse amid the Great Depression.

The musical made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End. It made its U.S. debut at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater last year. A West End return engagement is scheduled to play London's Gielgud Theatre.

Flip through photos from the production below:

