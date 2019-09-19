Watch Highlights From Chicago Premiere of Bernhardt/Hamlet

By Dan Meyer
Sep 19, 2019
The Goodman Theatre production of Theresa Rebeck’s play began September 14, starring Terri McMahon.

Check out footage of Therea Rebeck’s Bernhardt/Hamlet Chicago premiere at Goodman Theatre, starring Terri McMahon, above.

McMahon, who makes her Goodman debut as Sarah Bernhardt, is joined by Nate Cheeseman as Raoul, William Dick as Louis, Amanda Drinkall as Lysette, Jennifer Latimore as Rosamond Gerard, Gregory Linington as Alphonse Mucha, Luigi Sottile as Maurice Bernhardt, John Tufts as Edmond Rostand, Travis Turner as Francois, and Larry Yando as Constant Coquelin.

Donna Feore directs the cast rounded out by ensemble member Thomas J. Cox, Amira Danan, Volen Iliev, and Park Krausen. Roderick Peeples and Alexander Quiñones are the understudies.

The play, which follows Bernhardt as the thespian takes on Shakespeare’s Danish prince, earned two Tony nominations in 2019—one for costume designer Toni-Leslie James and another for star Janet McTeer.

READ: Why Theresa Rebeck’s Bernhardt/Hamlet Keeps Getting More Relevant

The creative team in Chicago includes set designer Narelle Sissons, costume designer Dana Osborne, lighting designer Robert Wierzel, sound designer Joanna Lynne Staub, dramaturg Neena Arndt, voice consultant Kate DeVore, intimacy consultant Gaby Labotka, assistant director Georgette Verdin, production stage manager Briana J. Fahey, and stage manager Nikki Blue, with casting by Adam Belcuore.

The play is scheduled to run through October 20.

