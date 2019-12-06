Watch Highlights From the North American Tour of Frozen

Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler star in the Disney musical.

The national tour of Disney’s Frozen officially opens at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 6 for a nine-week engagement. Watch the video above for a first look.

The tour stars Caroline Bowman (Wicked) as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler (Little House on the Prairie) as Anna, alongside Austin Colby (Jersey Boys)—who is married to Bowman—as Hans, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked) as Olaf, Mason Reeves (Footloose at the Muny) as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Weselton, and Collin Baja (Hello, Dolly!) and Evan Strand (Hairspray Live!) alternating as Sven.

Rounding out the principal cast are Stella Cobb as Young Anna, Alyssa Kim as Young Elsa, Jaiden Klein as Young Elsa, and Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Young Anna.

Production Photos: Frozen North American Tour Production Photos: Frozen North American Tour 16 PHOTOS

The ensemble features Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Rob Ashford choreographs.

Frozen also has scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental, and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by orchestrator Tony nominee Dave Metzger, executive music producer Chris Montan, additional dance arranger David Chase, and music director Faith Seetoo.

