Watch Highlights From the North American Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar

By Roberto Araujo
Oct 16, 2019
 
The 50th anniversary tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical began October 1.

The North American presentation of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre's production of Jesus Christ Superstar launched in Austin, Texas, October 8, where it remains through October 13. The tour will then visit over 30 cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, and Chicago. Watch the video above for highlights of the production.

Directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Drew McOnie, the cast is led by Aaron LaVigne (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rent) as Jesus, James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida) as Judas, Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day, American Idiot) as Mary, and Alvin Crawford (The Lion King, Candide) as Caiaphas.

Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
James Delisco Beeks, Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Aaron LaVigne, Tommy Sherlock, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Alvin Crawford, Tyce Green, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
James Delisco Beeks and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
James Delisco Beeks and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
