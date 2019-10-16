Watch Highlights From the North American Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar

The 50th anniversary tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical began October 1.

The North American presentation of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre's production of Jesus Christ Superstar launched in Austin, Texas, October 8, where it remains through October 13. The tour will then visit over 30 cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, and Chicago. Watch the video above for highlights of the production.

Directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Drew McOnie, the cast is led by Aaron LaVigne (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rent) as Jesus, James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida) as Judas, Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day, American Idiot) as Mary, and Alvin Crawford (The Lion King, Candide) as Caiaphas.