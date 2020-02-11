Watch Highlights From World Premiere of Bliss Musical, Starring Mario Cantone

The musical fantasy, which upends the traditional princess narrative, debuts at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre.

Watch highlights from the 5th Avenue Theatre's world premiere of Bliss, the new musical fantasy that upends the traditional princess narrative, in the video above. Directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller, the production began previews February 6 and officially opens in Seattle February 14 for a limited engagement through February 23.

Stage and screen star Mario Cantone, who has been seen on Broadway in Assassins and Laugh Whore, plays Sir Pincus Glimmermore, the princesses’ fairy godfather.

He is joined by Gizel Jiménez (Wicked) as Piper, Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) as Faye, Katy Geraghty (Groundhog Day) as Carmella, and Claire Neumann (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory national tour) as Holly, the four princesses of the fictional land of Minisculia.

Also in the cast are Leigh Zimmerman (Chicago) as Princess Taffeta, Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady) as The King, Conor Ryan as Prince Devin (Cinderella), and John Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop) as Toby, with Lissa deGuzman, Jose Luaces, Scott Anderson Morris, JJ Niemann, Jennifer Noble, Lena Owens, Ian Paget, Samantha Pollino, Katie Terza, Scarlett Walker, and Kristin Theresa Yancy. Claire Manship is the standby for Carmella.

In the show, which features a book, music, and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie, four distinctive royal sisters sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes—and a burning desire to be at the center of it all.

The production also has choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, lighting design by Yael Lubetzky, costume design by Tony winner Paloma Young, sound design by Tony winner Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Matthew Armentrout, and music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

