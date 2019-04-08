Watch Highlights of Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson’s new musical is currently playing the Music Box Theatre.

Dear Evan Hansen features a score by the Tony and Emmy-nominated songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, A Christmas Story), a book by Obie Award winner Steven Levenson (Masters of Sex), choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home), and direction by three-time Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, If/Then).

Ben Platt stars as Evan Hansen in a cast that also features Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland, and Kristolyn Lloyd.

The tickets ($49-$149) can be ordered from Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200. The Music Box Theatre box office is located at 239 West 45th Street, New York. For more information visit DearEvanHansen.com.

