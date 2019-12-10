Watch Idina Menzel Sing New Holiday Song ‘At This Table’

The Frozen star and Wicked Tony winner recently released her new album Christmas: A Season of Love.

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel stopped by The Today Show December 10 in honor of her new holiday album, Christmas: Season of Love.

“Season of Love —the reason I went with that title is I got my start with the Off-Broadway show, Rent,” Menzel told host Savannah Guthrie. “I sort of rediscovered the song as a holiday song and wanted to pay tribute to where I got my start.” Since Rent, Menzel has, of course, starred in Aida, won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba in Wicked, and played the dual role of Liz/Beth in If/Then. She voiced the character of Disney’s Queen Elsa in Frozen and now Frozen 2 and recently appeared on the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting.

The album features duets between Menzel and stars like fellow Broadway performers Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots), Josh Gad (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), pop star Ariana Grande (13), and her husband: actor and singer Aaron Lohr.

Menzel then took to the stage of the morning show to perform an original composition, “At This Table.” “I really wrote it for my friends out there who don't feel comfortable coming home and being their true authentic selves,” said Menzel.

Watch her sing the full song below:

