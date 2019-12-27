Watch Illusionists Star Chris Cox Astound Today Show Hosts

The Illusionists—The Magic of the Holidays continues on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Chris Cox, the Mentalist of Broadway's The Illusionists—The Magic of the Holidays, recently appeared on NBC's The Today Show.

Cox astounded the hosts of the morning talk show by reading the thoughts of co-host Craig Melvin. Watch his performance above.



Now in its fifth season, the spectacle welcomes six magic acts to the stage of the Neil Simon Theatre for a holiday show for all ages. In addition to Cox, performers also include Dom Chambers (The Showman), Eric Chien (The Manipulator), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Kevin James (The Inventor), and Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable).

The limited Broadway engagement continues through January 5, 2020.

