Watch Illusionists Star Chris Cox Astound Today Show Hosts

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Watch Illusionists Star Chris Cox Astound Today Show Hosts
By Andrew Gans
Dec 27, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays
 
The Illusionists—The Magic of the Holidays continues on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Chris Cox, the Mentalist of Broadway's The Illusionists—The Magic of the Holidays, recently appeared on NBC's The Today Show.

Cox astounded the hosts of the morning talk show by reading the thoughts of co-host Craig Melvin. Watch his performance above.

Now in its fifth season, the spectacle welcomes six magic acts to the stage of the Neil Simon Theatre for a holiday show for all ages. In addition to Cox, performers also include Dom Chambers (The Showman), Eric Chien (The Manipulator), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Kevin James (The Inventor), and Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable).

The limited Broadway engagement continues through January 5, 2020.

Production Photos: The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays on Broadway

Production Photos: The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Cast of The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays Joan Marcus
Dom Chambers, Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Eric Chien, Kevin James, and Enzo Weyne in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Dom Chambers, Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Eric Chien, Kevin James, and Enzo Weyne in The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays Joan Marcus
in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Paul Dabek in The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays Joan Marcus
in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Eric Chien in The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays Joan Marcus
in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Dom Chambers in The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays Joan Marcus
in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Paul Dabek in The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays Joan Marcus
in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Kevin James and cast of The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays Joan Marcus
in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Enzo Weyne in The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays Joan Marcus
Enzo Weyne in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Enzo Weyne in The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays Joan Marcus
Chris Cox in <i>The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays</i>
Chris Cox in The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays The Illusionists
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!