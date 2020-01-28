Watch Jagged Little Pill’s Late Night Performance of ‘Hand in My Pocket’

Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, and more sang the Alanis Morissette song on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, and more from the cast of Jagged Little Pill performed Alanis Morissette’s “Hand in My Pocket” on Late Night with Seth Meyers January 27. Check out the performance above.

Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin) and written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) with a score featuring songs by the Grammy-winning “You Oughta Know” singer, Jagged Little Pill officially opened on Broadway December 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The musical follows the Healy family: Steve, Mary Jane, their son Nick, and their daughter Frankie. Mary Jane (Elizabeth Stanley) is still dealing with an injury from a car accident—an experience that brings up old trauma and she becomes hooked on her pain medication. She’s comforted by the success of her high-achieving son Nick (Derek Klena) but struggling with her relationship as well as a broken marriage to workaholic Steve (Sean Allan Krill) and with her daughter Frankie (Celia Rose Gooding), a black adoptive child in a white family and grappling with her sexuality and her social activism when a classmate of hers suffers sexual trauma.

Jagged Little Pill also features Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, and Antonio Cipriano. Rounding out the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.