Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Perform an Excerpt From A Life, Now on Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Sep 10, 2019
The monologue play by Nick Payne is part of Sea Wall/A Life, an evening of back-to-back plays.

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal stopped by Live from Here with Chris Thile to perform an excerpt from Nick Payne's monologue play A Life (which the actor is currently starring in on Broadway) for the variety show's live audience. The play is part of Sea Wall/A Life, an evening of back-to-back plays directed by Carrie Cracknell, now playing at the Hudson Theatre.

Watch the performance in the video above.

Sea Wall/A Life is made up of plays by Simon Stephens and Payne, respectively, and starring Tony nominee Tom Sturridge and Gyllenhaal. Both plays explore the joys and pain of love and loss as the men recall past events involving those they love.

Previously seen at The Public Theater Off-Broadway, the show continues its limited run on Broadway through September 29.

Production Photos: Sea Wall/A Life

6 PHOTOS
Jake Gyllenhaal in <i>Sea Wall/A Life</i>
Jake Gyllenhaal in Sea Wall/A Life Joan Marcus
Tom Sturridge in <i>Sea Wall/A Life</i>
Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall/A Life Joan Marcus
Jake Gyllenhaal in <i>Sea Wall/A Life</i>
Jake Gyllenhaal in Sea Wall/A Life Joan Marcus
Tom Sturridge in <i>Sea Wall/A Life</i>
Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall/A Life Joan Marcus
Jake Gyllenhaal in <i>Sea Wall/A Life</i>
Jake Gyllenhaal in Sea Wall/A Life Joan Marcus
Tom Sturridge in <i>Sea Wall/A Life</i>
Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall/A Life Joan Marcus
