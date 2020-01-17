Watch Jason Gotay in a Music Video From Between the Lines

The Off-Broadway musical based on Jodi Picoult’s novel begins April 21 at the Tony Kiser Theatre.

A new music video features Jason Gotay (Evita, Bring It On: The Musical) singing from the upcoming Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines, based on the novel by Jodi Picoult. Check out “Something to Hold Onto” above.

The show features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald with orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand).

Between the Lines will begin previews April 21 at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theatre. The production, directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) with choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), will officially open May 7.

Joining Gotay in the cast are Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees, Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked), and Julia Murney (Wicked).

The musical follows Delilah, an outsider in a new town who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. As the lines between the worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur, she has to confront whether she has the power to rewrite her own story.

Between the Lines is produced by Daryl Roth.