WATCH: Jawan M. Jackson Plays ’Whose Album Is It Anyway?’

By Roberto Araujo
Aug 29, 2019
The Ain't Too Proud star tries to determine which Motown albums and artists are real or fake.

Jawan M. Jackson, who stars as Melvin Franklin in Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, stopped by the Playbill studio to play "Whose Album Is It Anyway?," trying to determine which Motown albums and stars are real or fake.

Watch the video above to find out how he did.

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, directed by Des McAnuff and featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, also stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin.

After opening in March, the production earned 11 Tony nominations, winning for Sergio Trujillo’s choreography.

