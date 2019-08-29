Watch Jerry Mitchell Discuss Choreographing World Premiere of Becoming Nancy Musical

Zachary Sayle, Jessica Vosk, and more will star in the new musical at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.

The Alliance Theatre's world premiere of the new musical Becoming Nancy, which opens the Atlanta theatre company's 51st season on the newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, will be presented September 6–October 6.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, the production will be led by Zachary Sayle (Newsies) as David Starr, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Aunt Val, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland) as Kath Starr, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd (Wicked) as Maxie Boswell, and Jimmy Awards finalist Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey.

In the video above Mitchell discusses his choreographic approach to the new musical. The Tony winner says, “The most important thing for me in choreography is always to tell a story…It's all very organic and based on the characters, the period, and the style in 1979.”

The ensemble will feature Chelsey Lynn Alfredo, Lizzie Bea, Seth Clayton, Nico DeJesus, Evan Duff, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Jason Goldston, Talya Groves, Caleb Jenson, Nicole Medoro, Gary Milner, Liz Pearce, Luana Psaros, Ricky Schroeder, Tally Sessions, and Paul Schwensen.

Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, Becoming Nancy has a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville) and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!).

Set in 1979, Becoming Nancy concerns David Starr, a talented high schooler in East Dulwich who idolizes the likes of Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush—and has been cast as the female lead Nancy in the school's production of Oliver! The unconventional casting sends shockwaves through David’s small town, first with David, and then with his parents, his aunt, and his classmates.

The creative team also includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Amy Clark, lighting designer Phillip S. Rosenberg, sound designer John Shivers, orchestrator John Clancy, and music director and conductor Ryan Fielding Garrett.

Casting is by Telsey + Company and Jill Green, CDG.

