Watch John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Cerveris, More Sing Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s ’Origin of Love’

The performance, which also features Edward Carter Simon and Kimberly Kaye, was filmed onstage at Chickie Wah Wah in New Orleans.

Three Hedwigs and one Yitzhak performed Stephen Trask’s “Origin of Love” December 17 in New Orleans.

The performance of the Hedwig and the Angry Inch tune, which can be viewed below, features co-creator and original Hedwig John Cameron Mitchell, Tony winner Michael Cerveris (who played the role during the original Off-Broadway run), Edward Carter Simon (a Big Easy Award nominee for his performance as Hedwig in New Orleans), and Kimberly Kaye (a Big Easy Award winner for her work as Yitzak in New Orleans).



The performance was filmed at Chickie Wah Wah in New Orleans during Loose Cattle band's annual Christmas hootenanny, A Very Loose Cattle Christmas.

Hedwig features a book by Mitchell and music and lyrics by Trask. The Broadway premiere of the cult rock musical began previews March 29, 2014, at the Belasco, prior to an official opening April 22 with Neil Patrick Harris in the title role. During the show's 507-performance run, the title role was played by Andrew Rannells, Michael C. Hall, Mitchell, Darren Criss, and Taye Diggs. The production closed September 13, 2015.

Mitchell starred in the original Off-Broadway production of Hedwig as the "internationally ignored" East German singer fronting a fictional rock-n-roll band at the Jane Street Theatre, earning an Obie Award and an Outer Critics Circle nomination. He also starred as Hedwig in a 2001 film version he directed.

