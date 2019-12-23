Watch John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Cerveris, More Sing Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s ’Origin of Love’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Music Video   Watch John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Cerveris, More Sing Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s ’Origin of Love’
By Andrew Gans
Dec 23, 2019
 
The performance, which also features Edward Carter Simon and Kimberly Kaye, was filmed onstage at Chickie Wah Wah in New Orleans.
John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Cerveris, Edward Carter Simon, and Kimberly Kaye
John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Cerveris, Edward Carter Simon, and Kimberly Kaye

Three Hedwigs and one Yitzhak performed Stephen Trask’s “Origin of Love” December 17 in New Orleans.

The performance of the Hedwig and the Angry Inch tune, which can be viewed below, features co-creator and original Hedwig John Cameron Mitchell, Tony winner Michael Cerveris (who played the role during the original Off-Broadway run), Edward Carter Simon (a Big Easy Award nominee for his performance as Hedwig in New Orleans), and Kimberly Kaye (a Big Easy Award winner for her work as Yitzak in New Orleans).

Three Hedwigs and a Yitsak (walk into a bar) from Loose Cattle on Vimeo.

The performance was filmed at Chickie Wah Wah in New Orleans during Loose Cattle band's annual Christmas hootenanny, A Very Loose Cattle Christmas.

Hedwig features a book by Mitchell and music and lyrics by Trask. The Broadway premiere of the cult rock musical began previews March 29, 2014, at the Belasco, prior to an official opening April 22 with Neil Patrick Harris in the title role. During the show's 507-performance run, the title role was played by Andrew Rannells, Michael C. Hall, Mitchell, Darren Criss, and Taye Diggs. The production closed September 13, 2015.

Mitchell starred in the original Off-Broadway production of Hedwig as the "internationally ignored" East German singer fronting a fictional rock-n-roll band at the Jane Street Theatre, earning an Obie Award and an Outer Critics Circle nomination. He also starred as Hedwig in a 2001 film version he directed.

PHOTO SPECIAL: From Downtown Darling to Broadway Sensation! Looking Back at Our Favorite Hedwigs

PHOTO SPECIAL: From Downtown Darling to Broadway Sensation! Looking Back at Our Favorite Hedwigs

Everyone's favorite East German transgender rocker continues to rock the New York stage! As Darren Criss prepares to step into Hedwig's high heels at the Belasco Theatre, we look back at those who have come before him, dating back to Hedwig's humble beginnings at Off-Broadway's Jane Street Theatre.

35 PHOTOS
John Cameron Mitchell
John Cameron Mitchell Carol Rosegg
Michael Cerveris and Miriam Shor
Michael Cerveris and Miriam Shor Carol Rosegg
Michael Cerveris and cast
Michael Cerveris and cast Carol Rosegg
Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris Carol Rosegg
Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris Carol Rosegg
Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris Carol Rosegg
Matt McGrath
Matt McGrath Carol Rosegg
Kevin Cahoon
Kevin Cahoon Carol Rosegg
Ally Sheedy
Ally Sheedy Carol Rosegg
Ally Sheedy
Ally Sheedy Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!