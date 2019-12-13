Watch John Mulaney Pay Homage to All That Jazz

By Dan Meyer
Dec 13, 2019
 
The Broadway alum is being very selective about who can appear in his upcoming Netflix special, The Sack Lunch Bunch.

John Mulaney is being very selective about who can appear in his upcoming Netflix special The Sack Lunch Bunch. In the promo above, the Broadway alum puts hopefuls through a rigorous audition process reminiscent of the opening scene of Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz.

Not content with adults who showed some some serious dance skills and jazz hands, Mulaney picked the kids—unsurprising, given that the special is a children’s musical variety event.

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch drops on the streaming service December 24, with guest stars Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford and her Sunday in the Park With George co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, American Utopia headliner David Byrne, stage and screen veteran Richard Kind, West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel, and Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne.

Eli Bolin, who co-wrote the soundtrack to Documentary Now!'s Company parody, “Original Cast Album: Co-Op,” with Mulaney and Seth Meyers, also penned new songs for the special.

Take a Look at Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Oh, Hello on Broadway

Take a Look at Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Oh, Hello on Broadway

The two-hander, which ended January 22, was filmed for broadcast and will premiere on Netflix June 13.

6 PHOTOS
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Joan Marcus
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Joan Marcus
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Joan Marcus
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Joan Marcus
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Joan Marcus
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Joan Marcus
