WATCH: Join Founder Jeff Whiting on an Exclusive Tour of Open Jar Studios

The studios, New York City’s largest rehearsal space, opened June 17.

Open Jar Studios, which is located at 1601 Broadway in Manhattan, opened June 17. Encompassing two floors, the studio’s 51,346 square feet of space includes two 4,000 square-foot, column-free studios with 22-foot-high ceilings, along with smaller dance and music rehearsal rooms, production offices, and costume fitting studios.

“When I created the studio, I wanted it to be a place where there were no limits,” says founder and owner Jeff Whiting, explaining the origin of the name Open Jar.

Watch the video above to get an in-depth look at New York City’s largest rehearsal space and a glimpse at rehearsals of the Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour and the national tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.