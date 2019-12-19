Watch Jordan Fisher in To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You Trailer

The upcoming Dear Evan Hansen star appears in the Netflix movie, available February 12, 2020.

Lara Jean and Peter are back—but this time, there are new complications in the form of Jordan Fisher.

The sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You, finds upcoming Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren, another recipient of one of Lara Jean's love letters, who arrives on the scene just as things are getting serious for Lara and Peter (Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, returning from the first film).

The sequel will be released on Netflix February 12, 2020, shortly after Fisher begins in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen January 28 for a 16-week engagement . The star had a busy 2019, appearing in Rent on Fox and getting engaged , in addition to filming the Netflix feature.

The performer has been seen on Broadway in Hamilton, in which he played Philip and John Laurens. On screen, he has appeared She-Ra and the Princess of Power, Liv and Maddie, Grease Live!, Teen Wolf, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.