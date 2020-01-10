Watch Kenny Tran and Cathy Ang Sing ’My Favorite Love Story’ From Maybe Happy Ending, Directed by Michael Arden

Performances of the new musical begin at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre January 21.

Kenny Tran and Cathy Ang, who will star in Alliance Theatre’s American premiere of Maybe Happy Ending, perform “My Favorite Love Story” from that new musical in the video above. Directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening), the production will play the Coca-Cola Stage January 21–February 16.

In addition to Tran (Vietgone, Men with Money), who plays Oliver, and Ang (We are the Tigers, KPOP), who plays Claire, the Atlanta cast also features Dez Duron (The Voice) as Gil Brentley, and John D. Haggerty (You Never Touched the Dirt, Henry VI) as Man.

Maybe Happy Ending, which has a book and music by Will Aronson and a book and lyrics by Hue Park, is set in the not-too-distant future in Seoul, Korea, where two obsolete helper bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex on the edge of the city. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love.

Watch Duron perform “A Sentimental Person,” also from the musical, in the video below:



“I am so thrilled to be working with these incredible artists to bring the work of Park and Aronson to audiences,” said Arden in an earlier statement. “It’s a beautiful and human story that reflects how when you sign up to love someone, you in turn must sign up to lose them. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this incredible piece, led by this sensational company of actors.”

The production will also have scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Once On this Island), costume design by Clint Ramos (The Rose Tattoo, Eclipsed), lighting design by Travis Hagenbuch, projections design by Sven Ortel (Newsies the Musical), sound design by Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Once On This Island), and music direction by Deborah K. Abramson.

Written in two versions—English-language and Korean-language—the Korean-language version had its world premiere in Seoul, Korea, in 2016, where it won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Book, Lyrics, and Music. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award.

