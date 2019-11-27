Watch Kristen Bell Get Surprised by Her High School Drama Teacher

The Frozen star was ecstatic to get a blast from the past on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kristen Bell got a big surprise from her past on The Kelly Clarkson Show November 26 when the “Since U Been Gone” singer brought on two high school connections of the Frozen 2 star.

Inspired by the Bell-hosted Encore! on Disney+, in which adults return to their high school to do a musical, Clarkson decided to reunite the Broadway alum with former drama teacher Ms. Rashid and former castmate Katie Ells.

Before the surprise was revealed, Bell fondly remembered Rashid, saying, “I feel like she was known as our drill sergeant but it trained me to be a member of a professional theatre group.”

Once the trio reunited, Rashid said, “My favorite memory of you is during Lady Be Good... You just took direction so perfectly. I love when the light bulb goes on for my kids.”

Bell also talked about the emotional tissue embedded within Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopezes’ music from Frozen 2. “The reason that these songs hit so much is their uncanny ability to write the musicology underneath the song to tell the same story that the character is going through. It’s not a random song that has a little bit of meaning.”

