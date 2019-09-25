WATCH: Kristin Chenoweth Plays ‘Whose Album Is It Anyway?’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   WATCH: Kristin Chenoweth Plays ‘Whose Album Is It Anyway?’
By Roberto Araujo
Sep 25, 2019
 
The Tony Award winner, who will return to Broadway in November in her new concert act, guesses which solo album titles are real or fake.

Ahead of the release of her album on September 27 and her Broadway concert engagement, Kristin Chenoweth took our challenge to guess which album titles by fellow Broadway stars are real or fake. Watch the video above and play along.

Chenoweth's new recording, For the Girls, is a tribute to some of the great singers who have influenced her, with Chenoweth's interpretations of 12 classic songs identified with such artists as Barbra Streisand ("The Way We Were"), Eva Cassidy ("It Doesn't Matter Anymore"), Doris Day ("When I Fall In Love"), Judy Garland ("The Man That Got Away"), Carole King ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow"), and more. On several tracks, she is joined by guest vocalists, including Dolly Parton, who lends her voice to her own composition "I Will Always Love You," Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire.

The Tony and Emmy winner will return to Broadway in November in an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!