WATCH: Kristin Chenoweth Plays ‘Whose Album Is It Anyway?’

The Tony Award winner, who will return to Broadway in November in her new concert act, guesses which solo album titles are real or fake.

Ahead of the release of her album on September 27 and her Broadway concert engagement, Kristin Chenoweth took our challenge to guess which album titles by fellow Broadway stars are real or fake. Watch the video above and play along.

Chenoweth's new recording, For the Girls, is a tribute to some of the great singers who have influenced her, with Chenoweth's interpretations of 12 classic songs identified with such artists as Barbra Streisand ("The Way We Were"), Eva Cassidy ("It Doesn't Matter Anymore"), Doris Day ("When I Fall In Love"), Judy Garland ("The Man That Got Away"), Carole King ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow"), and more. On several tracks, she is joined by guest vocalists, including Dolly Parton, who lends her voice to her own composition "I Will Always Love You," Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire.

The Tony and Emmy winner will return to Broadway in November in an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album.