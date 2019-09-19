WATCH: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her New Album For the Girls

The Emmy and Tony winner will also spotlight her favorite female singers in her new Broadway solo show of the same name.

Ahead of the release of her new album, For the Girls, on September 27 and her Broadway concert engagement, Kristin Chenoweth talked to Playbill about the inspiration behind the recording and her upcoming projects. Watch the video above.

“I hope my younger fans will look up people that they maybe didn't know about before. I want them to know a little more about me and the music that I grew up listening to and the women who really changed my life musically,” shared Chenoweth.

For the Girls is a tribute to some of the great singers who have influenced her, with Chenoweth's personally charged interpretations of 12 classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand ("The Way We Were"), Eva Cassidy ("It Doesn't Matter Anymore"), Doris Day ("When I Fall In Love"), Judy Garland ("The Man That Got Away"), Carole King ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow"), and more. On several tracks, she is joined by some high-powered guest vocalists, including Dolly Parton, who lends her voice to her own composition "I Will Always Love You," Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire.

The Tony and Emmy winner will return to Broadway in November in an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album.