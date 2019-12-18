Watch Leslie Odom Jr. Sing ‘Cold’ and ‘Go Crazy’ From His Latest Album

The Hamilton and Harriet star serenades talk show host Lilly Singh and tells stories from his Rent days.

Stage and screen star Leslie Odom Jr stopped by A Little Late With Lilly Singh December 17. The original and Tony-winning Aaron Burr of Hamilton spoke to the late night host about his Broadway debut in another musical phenomenon: Rent.

Odom was only 17 when he auditioned and got cast in the show. “When they called to tell me I got the job they said, ‘Can you start this afternoon?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I need to ask my parents first, but yes,’” he told Singh.

Odom has been busy since his Hamilton days, shooting movies like Murder on the Orient Express and Harriet, plus recording solo albums like his Simply Christmas and the most recent Mr. “It felt like the next challenging thing to do,” says Odom of writing and recording the album, of which 11 out of 13 tracks are original songs.

The actor is still recognized for Hamilton, and remembers what it was like to be a part of the show on Broadway. In fact, he says his co-star Daveed Diggs articulated it best: “He said, ‘When you came outside the stage door, you were a Beatle for a block. Once you cross Eighth Avenue, all your star power went away. But right outside the stage door you are very very famous.’ ... It's cool, but it's not why any of us signed on to Hamilton.”

Watch Odom perform “Cold” in the video above and “Go Crazy” in the video below.

