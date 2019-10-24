Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Derren Brown Wow Each Other With Their Skills

By Emily Selleck
Oct 24, 2019
The British mentalist met up with the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme.

A new video from Derren Brown shows the British mentalist collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme.

Brown, currently making his Broadway debut in the limited run of his show Secret, plays a game with Miranda in which he places a seven-inch nail in one of six brown paper bags. It's then up to Miranda to guide Brown through smacking down each of them, the likelihood of impaling himself increasing each time.

The clip also features Miranda and his Freestyle Love Supreme cohorts rapping a summary of the trick they just witnessed. Watch the full video above to see the mind-boggling trick for yourself.

Derren Brown: Secret continues its run at the Cort Theatre through January 4, 2020. Down the street, Freestyle Love Supreme takes center stage at the Booth Theatre through January 5.

