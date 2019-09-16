Watch London Cast of The Prince of Egypt Perform ‘When You Believe’

The 38-member cast, led by Alexia Khadime, Christine Allado, and Luke Brady, performed the Oscar-winning song at the show's press launch.

Rehearsals are underway for the anticipated London premiere of The Prince of Egypt, which is set to begin previews February 5, 2020, at the Dominion Theatre ahead of a February 25 opening night. Scott Schwartz directs the production.

Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz, who earned an Academy Award for Best Original song for “When You Believe,” has expanded his score for the stage adaptation that has a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas).

The single became a worldwide hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

The 38-member cast, led by Alexia Khadime, Christine Allado, and Luke Brady, performed the song at the recent press launch for the production. Check it out above.

The Prince of Egypt stars Brady as Moses, Allado as Tzipporah, and Khadime as Miriam, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The Prince Egypt ensemble will feature Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, KaleneJeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

The Prince of Egypt has choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusion designs by Chris Fisher; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose; and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.