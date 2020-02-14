Watch: Mandy Gonzalez and Carrie Manolakos Sing ‘Happy Days/Get Happy’

The singers honor great women of music with the New York Pops in the concert I'm Every Woman: Divas On Stage February 14.

On February 14, Broadway performers Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!), and Alex Newell (Once On This Island) join the New York Pops for a one-night only concert I’m Every Woman: Divas On Stage. Tickets are still available for the 8PM performance.

The concert salutes the power of the female voice, and pays tribute to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Adele, and fellow icons who have transformed the world through song. The concert marks the Carnegie Hall debuts for both Gonzalez and Manolakos, who offer a sneak peek of their version of the famous Barbra Streisand-Judy Garland duet “Happy Days/Get Happy” in the video above.

Additional concerts in The New York Pops’ 2019-20 season at Carnegie Hall include: Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein January 24 with Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen; Movie Night: The Scores of John Williams March 27; in addition to the orchestra’s 37th Birthday Gala, honoring Kristen and Bobby Lopez April 27.

